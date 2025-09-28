Milwaukee shooting Saturday evening, 19-year-old injured

article

One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday evening, Sept. 27.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 7:50 p.m., a person fired gunshots at the victim near 76th and Fond du Lac.

The victim, a 19-year-old, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police continue to look for a suspect related to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.