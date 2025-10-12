Milwaukee shooting Saturday afternoon, 44-year-old injured
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:30 p.m., a 44-year-old was shot in the area of 35th and Villard.
The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.