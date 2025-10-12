Milwaukee shooting Saturday afternoon, 44-year-old injured

article

One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:30 p.m., a 44-year-old was shot in the area of 35th and Villard.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.