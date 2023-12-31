Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Saturday near 37th and Clarke, 1 injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee late Saturday night, Dec. 30.

According to Milwaukee police, around 11:30 p.m., a 45-year-old person was shot near 37th and Clarke. The victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police say the shooting appears to be related to a robbery.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.