Milwaukee shooting Saturday night, 27-year-old injured
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 8:55 p.m., a 27-year-old was shot in the area of 27th and Goldcrest on the city's south side.
The victim went to a local hospital for treatment.
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.