Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Saturday night, 27-year-old injured

By
Published  August 3, 2025 6:42am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 8:55 p.m., a 27-year-old was shot in the area of 27th and Goldcrest on the city's south side.

The victim went to a local hospital for treatment.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee