Milwaukee shooting Saturday; 17-year-old seriously wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 28.
It happened around 4:40 p.m. Police said the victim arrived at a hospital with serious injuries; it is unclear where the shooting took place.
Police are investigating what led to the shooting and looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.