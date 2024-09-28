Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Saturday; 17-year-old seriously wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 28, 2024 6:51pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 28.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. Police said the victim arrived at a hospital with serious injuries; it is unclear where the shooting took place.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting and looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.