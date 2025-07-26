Milwaukee shooting Saturday; 1 wounded near Water and Knapp

article

The Brief One person was shot and wounded in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, July 26. It happened around 1:20 a.m. near Water Street and Knapp Street. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.



What we know:

Police say the 21-year-old victim was shot around 1:20 a.m. in the area of Water Street and Knapp Street.

The victim sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.