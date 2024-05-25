Fatal overnight shooting in Milwaukee, 1 dead

article

One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday, May 25.

According to Milwaukee police, at about 12:45 a.m., a 30-year-old was shot in the area of 19th Place and Melvina.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.