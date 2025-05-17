Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 3 wounded including 16-year-old
MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings on Milwaukee's north side wounded three people on Saturday.
29th and Burleigh
What we know:
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Police said the 27-year-old victim went to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wounds.
What we don't know:
What led to the shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.
Fond du Lac and Ridge
What we don't know:
A 30-year-old victim was shot on Fond du Lac Avenue near Ridge Court, just south of Capitol Drive, around 6:40 p.m. Police said the victim went to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wounds.
What we don't know:
Police are looking for whoever is responsible. What led to the shooting remains under investigation.
Barlett and North
What we know:
A 16-year-old victim was shot and taken to a hospital around 5:15 p.m. The victim is expected to survive.
What we don't know:
Police said they know who they're looking for, and what led to the shooting remains under investigation.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.