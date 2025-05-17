Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 3 wounded including 16-year-old

Published  May 17, 2025 7:36pm CDT
    • Separate shootings on Milwaukee's north side wounded three people on Saturday.
    • What led to the shootings remains under investigation.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings on Milwaukee's north side wounded three people on Saturday.

29th and Burleigh

What we know:

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Police said the 27-year-old victim went to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wounds.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Fond du Lac and Ridge

What we don't know:

A 30-year-old victim was shot on Fond du Lac Avenue near Ridge Court, just south of Capitol Drive, around 6:40 p.m. Police said the victim went to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wounds.

What we don't know:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible. What led to the shooting remains under investigation.

Barlett and North

What we know:

A 16-year-old victim was shot and taken to a hospital around 5:15 p.m. The victim is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

Police said they know who they're looking for, and what led to the shooting remains under investigation. 

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.

