Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 3 wounded including 16-year-old

article

The Brief Separate shootings on Milwaukee's north side wounded three people on Saturday. What led to the shootings remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Separate shootings on Milwaukee's north side wounded three people on Saturday.

29th and Burleigh

What we know:

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Police said the 27-year-old victim went to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wounds.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Featured article

Fond du Lac and Ridge

What we don't know:

A 30-year-old victim was shot on Fond du Lac Avenue near Ridge Court, just south of Capitol Drive, around 6:40 p.m. Police said the victim went to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wounds.

What we don't know:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible. What led to the shooting remains under investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Barlett and North

What we know:

A 16-year-old victim was shot and taken to a hospital around 5:15 p.m. The victim is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

Police said they know who they're looking for, and what led to the shooting remains under investigation.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.