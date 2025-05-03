Milwaukee shootings Saturday: 1 dead, 2 wounded

article

The Brief Milwaukee shootings left one person dead and two others wounded. Police said one of the shootings may have been related to an argument. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee shootings left one person dead and two others wounded on Saturday afternoon, May 3.

24th and Capitol

What we know:

It happened around 3:20 p.m. A 25-year-old victim was wounded and taken to a hospital, while a 24-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

An investigation into the shooting remains under investigation, but police said it may have been related to an argument. Officers are looking for whoever is responsible.

16th and Hadley

What we know:

A 21-year-old victim was shot just after 5:30 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting and looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.