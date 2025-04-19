Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two people were shot and wounded on Saturday morning, April 19.
35th and Florist
What we know:
A 29-year-old victim was shot around 9:10 a.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds.
What we don't know:
What led to the shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.
7th and Arthur
What we know:
Around 7:30 p.m., a 20-year-old victim was shot. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal wounds.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led to the shooting. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
