Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 2 wounded

Milwaukee police said two people were shot and wounded on Saturday morning, April 19.

35th and Florist

What we know:

A 29-year-old victim was shot around 9:10 a.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

7th and Arthur

What we know:

Around 7:30 p.m., a 20-year-old victim was shot. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal wounds.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the shooting. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.