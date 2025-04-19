Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 2 wounded

Published  April 19, 2025 9:40pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
    • Milwaukee police said two people were shot and wounded on Saturday.
    • Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two people were shot and wounded on Saturday morning, April 19.

35th and Florist

What we know:

A 29-year-old victim was shot around 9:10 a.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible. 

7th and Arthur

What we know:

Around 7:30 p.m., a 20-year-old victim was shot. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal wounds.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the shooting. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

