Milwaukee shooting, guns stolen from home; 3 men charged

article

The Brief Milwaukee County prosecutors accused three men in a June shooting and armed robbery. One man allegedly shot the victim, and the other two stole guns from the victim's home. While two of the three have appeared in court, the third man remains wanted.



Three Milwaukee men are accused in a June shooting and armed robbery that happened on the city's north side.

Prosecutors said 30-year-old Marvin Terry shot the victim, after which 47-year-old Frederick Couch and 30-year-old Darius Stevens stole guns from the victim's home.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police were called to a shooting near 44th and Villard on June 29. The victim said three people robbed him, and he was taken to a hospital and treated for two gunshot wounds to his leg.

At the hospital, a criminal complaint states the victim told police he had "hung out" with the three people who robbed him almost every day since May. He started to notice some of his belongings would come up missing after the group hung out together, so he stopped letting them into his home.

Featured article

The victim said the four of them were drinking as he gave one of them a haircut prior to the shooting, according to prosecutors. About 10 minutes after he got home, he said the three showed up at his house. He said they appeared to be upset, and they tried to push the door open.

One of the three – later identified as Terry – pulled out a gun during the struggle at the door, the victim said, per the complaint. The victim felt his knee buckle and fell to the floor. The other two men – later identified as Couch and Stevens – then went into the house and stole two guns. The three men then fled the scene.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Investigators found multiple bullet casings inside the home, the complaint states. Surveillance video from the area showed three men walking near the victim's home shortly after the victim got there, and a witness said she saw men struggling at the door before she heard gunshots.

All three men are charged with first-degree reckless injury and armed robbery. Terry is also charged with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.

Court records show a warrant has been out for Stevens' arrest since July. Couch pleaded not guilty on Sept. 12, and Terry is due in court on Oct. 9.