2 Milwaukee shootings Sunday morning: 1 dead, 1 wounded

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened early Sunday, Oct. 2.

Police say that the first shooting happened near 107th Street and Heather Avenue around 3 a.m. A 30-year-old man was taken to a hospital for serious injuries.

The second shooting happened at Tiefenthaler Park near 27th and Cherry around 4:20 a.m. The victim, a 26-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound and died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone having information in this shooting is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.