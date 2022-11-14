Milwaukee shooting near 41st and Fond du Lac, 2 women wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 41st and Fond du Lac that landed two women in the hospital on Monday, Nov. 14.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m.

A 25-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 23-year-old Racine woman, arrived at a hospital to treat non-fatal wounds.

Police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to look for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.