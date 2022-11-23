Milwaukee shooting near 1st and North, life-threatening injuries

A man, 26, suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Wednesday, Nov. 23 near 1st and North.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting shortly after 4 p.m.

Police said they know who they are looking for, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.