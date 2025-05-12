Milwaukee shooting Monday morning, 2 injured near 63rd and Melvina

article

Two people were injured in a shooting in Milwaukee early Monday morning, May 12, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2:05 a.m., a 20-year-old and a 21-year-old were shot in the area of 63rd and Melvina.

Both victims were treated at local hospitals.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible for the shooting.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.