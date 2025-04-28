Milwaukee shooting Monday near 13th and Atkinson, 1 person hurt

article

One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Monday evening, April 28, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 21-year-old was shot near 13th and Atkinson around 7:10 p.m.

The shooting victim went to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.