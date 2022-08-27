Milwaukee shooting: 2 men wounded near 48th and Hampton

article

Two people were shot and wounded near 48th and Hampton in Milwaukee late Friday, Aug. 26, police say. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m.

The victims are a 26-year-old Milwaukee man and a 25-year-old Milwaukee man. They were driven to a hospital by an unknown person. Each suffered serious injuries from gunfire.

The gunman in this incident is being sought.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.