The Brief Milwaukee police responded to a McDonald's after four people were shot. It happened at the restaurant near Holton and Capitol on Friday night. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police responded to a McDonald's after four people were shot on Friday night, a violent crime one resident described as senseless while investigators search for whoever is responsible.

What they're saying:

At the McDonald's near Holton and Capitol, doors were open and customers continued to roll in on Saturday – but the evidence of a violent Friday night remained.

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"As a parent, it’s scary, it’s not good, it’s not safe," a woman, who asked not to be identified out of concerns for her safety, said.

Four people were shot there just after 8:30 p.m. Friday. A 24-year-old was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Three other people – ages 29, 20 and 16 – were hurt but refused medical treatment.

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Investigators believe the shooting started as an argument.

"Still always try to instill that in our children and try to stay involved with them so that they can be busy, and they don’t have to resort with guns or any type of violence," the woman said.

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The woman also said crime, especially among teens or young adults, is senseless.

"I’m talking about really extending our hand and our heart. To me, it’s always going to be about love, and love conquers a lot," she said.

What you can do:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

Big picture view:

With summer just starting to ramp up, Milwaukee police are continuing a program aimed at cutting down on gun violence in the city. It's called Operation Summer Guardian.

Operation Summer Guardian looks to address gun violence in neighborhoods with a high frequency of reported shootings by increasing community engagement. The areas are determined by ShotSpotter data, as well as input from residents.

"The whole idea is that we can be in there, we can prevent violence, gunfire activity – if we have to make an arrest, we will," said MPD Assistant Chief Paul Lough. "We also want to engage in with some of the members of that community.

"A lot of those people are the people that are depending on the police the most for protection, so we're trying to reach them and engage with them while preventing and removing some violent people."

Operation Summer Guardian runs through September.