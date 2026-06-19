Milwaukee shootings Friday, 7 wounded including 2 teens

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating four shootings that happened Friday, June 19. Seven people were injured, including two teenagers. Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police said four separate shootings wounded seven people on Friday, June 19.

29th and Carmen

What we know:

A 24-year-old was shot near 29th and Carmen at around 1:30 a.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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6th and Center

What we know:

Police said a 13-year-old was shot and wounded near 6th and Center just after 5 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police scene near 6th and Center, Milwaukee

Holton and Capitol

What we know:

Just after 8:30 p.m., four people were shot.

A 24-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries and is expected to survive. Three other people, a 29-year-old, a 16-year-old, and a 20-year-old, were also wounded but refused medical treatment.

The shooting is under investigation, but police say it's believed to have stemmed from an argument.

Scene near Holton and Capitol, with the McDonald's parking lot taped off

36th and Hope

What we know:

At about 11:13 p.m. a 39-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries and is expected to survive.

Police tips

What you can do:

Police are investigating what led to Friday's shootings and looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.