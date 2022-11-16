Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded near 21st and Lloyd, shooter arrested

article

Milwaukee police say a 43-year-old man was arrested following a shooter near 21st and Lloyd on the city's north side early Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Officials say the shooting happened around 3:19 a.m. – and happened during an argument between the shooter and victim.

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was wounded – and taken to the hospital for treatment non-fatal injuries.

Shooting incident near 21st and Lloyd, Milwaukee

Milwaukee police say this incident is domestic violence related.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.