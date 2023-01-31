Milwaukee shooting; man in stable condition, no arrests

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 30 near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt. It happened around 10:10 p.m.

Police say a 21-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.