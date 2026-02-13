Milwaukee shooting; man pleads guilty in father's death, gets probation

article

A Milwaukee man accused of shooting and killing his father in July 2025 reached a plea deal in his case.

Plea deal reached

What we know:

In Milwaukee County court on Thursday, Feb. 12, Corey Williams pleaded guilty to an amended charge of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. He had originally been charged with second-degree reckless homicide-use of a dangerous weapon.

The court then sentenced Williams to five years in prison plus an additional three years of extended supervision. The judge then stayed that sentence, and placed Williams on five years probation.

The backstory:

This shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. near 11th and Atkinson in Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. Court records show Williams and his mother went to his father's apartment. They were picking up Williams' other siblings.

Scene near 11th and Atkinson, Milwaukee

Police say the then-18-year-old told them he had been living with a relative after his dad kicked him out weeks ago. A criminal complaint stated that at some point, Williams' parents started arguing and he stepped in. He said his dad had a gun in his hand, grabbed him by his collar and began tossing him around.

Prosecutors said Williams told police he grabbed a different gun and shot his dad more than five times.