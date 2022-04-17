Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting: Man injured near 36th and Lisbon

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 36th and Lisbon around 8 p.m. Saturday, April 16.

A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Police continue to seek suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

