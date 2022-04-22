Milwaukee police: Shooting near Lisbon and North

article

A Milwaukee man was shot and injured near Lisbon and North on Friday, April 22.

Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. The 24-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are seeking a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Advertisement



