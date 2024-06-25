article

Four Milwaukee teens are accused of multiple felonies after a stolen vehicle chase and police shooting on I-43.

Prosecutors charged 18-year-old Semira Dean, 17-year-old Calveyon Jeans, 18-year-old Ashley Patterson and 17-year-old Tyrone Rogers with a combined 20 crimes. Two other people, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, were also arrested at the scene; it is unclear if they will face charges.

Police were on patrol near 17th and Vliet on Thursday, June 20 when an officer spotted a white Chevrolet SUV that was stolen in an armed carjacking. When the officer tried to pull over the SUV, a criminal complaint states it briefly stopped – but then the driver made a U-turn and sped away.

It sparked a high-speed chase that stretched for several miles. The complaint states the SUV drove the wrong way down divided streets, almost hit a pedestrian and forced another vehicle to drive onto a curb. The pursuit then made its way onto I-43 northbound at Highland Boulevard.

Prosecutors said the fleeing SUV sideswiped at least one vehicle as it wove in and out of traffic and into a construction zone. It crashed into a cement truck that was actively laying down cement near Burleigh Street, and officers pulled up behind the SUV with guns drawn.

Officers ordered the people inside to get out of the SUV, but the complaint states the driver instead put the SUV into reverse toward police. An officer then fired shots at the SUV, and the occupants were removed. Two of the six people inside were shot.

Prosecutors said Jeans was the driver and was shot in the arm and jaw. Patterson, who was "visibly pregnant," had gunshot wounds to her head and back; the unborn baby did not survive. The other four people in the car included Dean, Rodgers, a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. They were also taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

A stolen gun was found in the SUV.

"There are no winners in this particular situation, none," MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said. "This is unacceptable. Parents, what is going on with your children?"

Norman said the officer that fired shots is a 25-year-old man with over four years of service. He was placed on administrative duty, per department policy. The West Allis Police Department will lead the investigation into the incident.

Case details

Calveyon Jeans

Attempted armed robbery

Armed robbery

Operating a motor vehicle to flee or in an attempt to elude an officer

Drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent

Operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent

Theft of movable property

Ashley Patterson

Attempted armed robbery

Armed robbery

Operating vehicle without owner's consent (knowing passenger)

Tyrone Rogers

Attempted armed robbery

Armed robbery

Operating vehicle without owner's consent (knowing passenger)

Semira Dean