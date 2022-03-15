Hopkins and Fairmount shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot on the city's north side Tuesday, March 15.
Polcie said the victim was shot near Hopkins and Fairmount around 5 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
MPD is seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
