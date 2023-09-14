Expand / Collapse search

Shooting in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood, 58-year-old hurt

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee shooting wounded a 58-year-old in the city's Sherman Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon, Sept. 14.

It happened near Grant and Center around 12:35 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation, but authorities believe it stemmed from an argument. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. 

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.