Shooting in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood, 58-year-old hurt

article

A Milwaukee shooting wounded a 58-year-old in the city's Sherman Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon, Sept. 14.

It happened near Grant and Center around 12:35 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The shooting remains under investigation, but authorities believe it stemmed from an argument. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.