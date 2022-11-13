Milwaukee shooting; Germantown man wounded

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 44th and Hope on Friday, Nov. 11.

Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m.

Officials said a 29-year-old Germantown man was taken to a hospital and treated for life-threatening wounds.

This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police continue to search for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.