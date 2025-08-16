Milwaukee shooting Friday night, 1 injured on city's northwest side

article

One person was injured in a shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side on Friday night, Aug. 15.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:20 p.m., a 17-year-old was shot in the area of 91st and Silver Spring.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.