Milwaukee shooting Friday night, 1 injured near 22nd and National

article

One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday night, Oct. 17, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:30 p.m., a 37-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police continue to look for the suspect who fired the shots.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.