Milwaukee shooting Friday night, 1 person injured
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday night, June 27, 2025.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:30 p.m., a 29-year-old was shot in the area of 65th and Villard.
The shooting victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Police are looking for a known suspect.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.