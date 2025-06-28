Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Friday night, 1 person injured

By
Published  June 28, 2025 6:52am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday night, June 27, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:30 p.m., a 29-year-old was shot in the area of 65th and Villard.

The shooting victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police are looking for a known suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

