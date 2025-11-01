Milwaukee shooting Friday night, 1 hurt near 27th and Highland
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday night, Oct. 31.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10:21 p.m., a 49-year-old was shot in the area of 27th and Highland.
The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Police are investigating and looking for those responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
