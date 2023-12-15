Milwaukee shooting early Friday morning, one person injured

article

One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 15.

According to Milwaukee police, the shooting happened around 1:25 a.m. near Buffum and Auer.

The 34-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.