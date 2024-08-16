Milwaukee shooting Friday; 40th and Brown, 1 injured

article

A teenager was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday, Aug. 16.

It happened near 40th and Brown around 9 p.m.

The Milwaukee Police Department said a 17-year-old sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The investigation is ongoing and police continue to seek persons of interest.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.