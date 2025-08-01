57th and Center shooting, Milwaukee police seek suspect
MILWAUKEE - One person was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Friday afternoon, Aug. 1.
57th and Center
What we know:
A 56-year-old victim was shot around 3 p.m. and treated at a hospital. Police are looking for a 27-year-old suspect.
What we don't know:
What led to the shooting remains under investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Milwaukee Police Department.