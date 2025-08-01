57th and Center shooting, Milwaukee police seek suspect

article

One person was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Friday afternoon, Aug. 1.

57th and Center

What we know:

A 56-year-old victim was shot around 3 p.m. and treated at a hospital. Police are looking for a 27-year-old suspect.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.