Milwaukee shooting near 6th and Hayes, 67-year-old dead
MILWAUKEE - One person was shot and killed Friday afternoon on Milwaukee's south side.
6th and Hayes
What we know:
It happened around 1:30 p.m. Milwaukee police said the 67-year-old victim, shot near 6th and Hayes, did not survive.
What we don't know:
What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
Editor's note: This story was updated with a correction from MPD regarding the victim's age.
The Source: FOX6 News was at the scene and received information from the Milwaukee Police Department.