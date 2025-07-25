Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting near 6th and Hayes, 67-year-old dead

Published  July 25, 2025 3:03pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Shooting scene near 6th and Hayes

The Brief

    • One person was shot and killed Friday afternoon on Milwaukee's south side.
    • The 67-year-old victim was shot near 6th and Hayes.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - One person was shot and killed Friday afternoon on Milwaukee's south side.

6th and Hayes

What we know:

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Milwaukee police said the 67-year-old victim, shot near 6th and Hayes, did not survive.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

Editor's note: This story was updated with a correction from MPD regarding the victim's age.

The Source: FOX6 News was at the scene and received information from the Milwaukee Police Department.

