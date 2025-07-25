article

The Brief One person was shot and killed Friday afternoon on Milwaukee's south side. The 67-year-old victim was shot near 6th and Hayes. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



One person was shot and killed Friday afternoon on Milwaukee's south side.

6th and Hayes

What we know:

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Milwaukee police said the 67-year-old victim, shot near 6th and Hayes, did not survive.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Featured article

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

Editor's note: This story was updated with a correction from MPD regarding the victim's age.