Shots fired at Milwaukee business, no injuries

Milwaukee police are looking for the person who fired several shots into a north side business Monday night, March 13.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. near 27th and Fond du Lac. Police said the person fired shots during an argument while the business was open and occupied. No one was hit.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.