Milwaukee shooting, fire reported near 22nd and Center

Reports of a shooting and house fire sent police and firefighters to the area near 22nd and Center Wednesday night, Aug. 24.

FOX6 crews on scene reported fire engines on standby, blocking Center Street, with the smell of smoke in the area as of 10 p.m.

A neighbor told FOX6 he heard five to six shots before what sounded like reloading, followed by five to six shots and another five shots moments later.

FOX6 News has reached out to police and fire officials for more information on this situation.