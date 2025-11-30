Milwaukee shooting early Sunday, 18-year-old injured

article

An 18-year-old was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee overnight Sunday, Nov. 30.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:15 a.m., the 18-year-old was shot in the area of 46th and Burleigh.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

MPD tips

What we know:

Police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.