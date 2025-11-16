Milwaukee shooting early Sunday, 1 injured near Humboldt and Wright

article

One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday, Nov. 16.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:24 a.m. a 55-year-old was shot in the area of Humboldt and Wright.

The shooting victim had a non-fatal gunshot wound and refused medical attention.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.