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Milwaukee shooting early Saturday, 1 wounded near 19th and Capitol

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 4, 2026 10:22 AM CDT
Published July 4, 2026 10:22 AM CDT
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • A 44-year-old was shot and injured in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, July 4.
    • It happened near 19th and Capitol.
    • Anyone with info on the shooting is asked to call MPD.

MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 4.

Shooting details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:13 a.m., a 44-year-old was shot in the area of 19th and Capitol.

The shooting victim went to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source:  

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee