Milwaukee shooting early Saturday, 1 wounded near 19th and Capitol

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The Brief A 44-year-old was shot and injured in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, July 4. It happened near 19th and Capitol. Anyone with info on the shooting is asked to call MPD.



One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 4.

Shooting details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:13 a.m., a 44-year-old was shot in the area of 19th and Capitol.

The shooting victim went to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.