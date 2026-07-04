Milwaukee shooting early Saturday, 1 wounded near 19th and Capitol
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 4.
Shooting details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:13 a.m., a 44-year-old was shot in the area of 19th and Capitol.
The shooting victim went to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
MPD tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: