Milwaukee shooting early Monday morning, 29-year-old injured
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee early Monday morning, Sept. 22.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after 2 a.m., a 29-year-old was shot in the area of Muskego and Rogers.
The shooting victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Police are looking for whoever is responsible for the shooting.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.