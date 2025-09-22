Milwaukee shooting early Monday morning, 29-year-old injured

article

One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee early Monday morning, Sept. 22.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after 2 a.m., a 29-year-old was shot in the area of Muskego and Rogers.

The shooting victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.