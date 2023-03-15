Drive-by shooting, Milwaukee woman wounded near Keefe and MLK

article

A Milwaukee woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon, March 15.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. near Keefe and MLK. Police said the shooter's vehicle pulled up to the 19-year-old victim's vehicle, and the shooter fired several shots.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.