2022 Milwaukee shooting, crash; man sentenced for aiding felon

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to three years in prison for a 2022 crash and shooting.

Court records show 24-year-old Antonio Brashear pleaded guilty to two felony counts of harboring/aiding a felon. He was originally accused of first-degree reckless injury and seven counts of recklessly endangering safety in the case.

In addition to prison time, Brashear was sentenced to two years of extended supervision.

Prosecutors said Brashear admitted to driving the vehicle from which shots were fired on Sept. 9, 2022. It happened near Sherman and Capitol. The gunfire hit at least four other vehicles, caused a crash and sent a man to the hospital.

Shooting, crash

According to a criminal complaint, two men in an Infiniti left a neighborhood mechanic near 38th and Capitol when they noticed a Honda was following them with three people inside. A passenger in the back of the Honda got out and fired shots into the Infiniti.

The complaint states the driver of the Infiniti said he tried to get away but crashed into nearby vehicles. He then got out and ran toward Sherman, with the Honda following. When he returned to his vehicle, the Infiniti driver saw that his passenger had been shot. There were eight bullet strikes to the Infiniti.

A motorcyclist waiting at a red light at the time of the shooting was knocked off his bike when it was struck by another vehicle, prosecutors said. The motorcyclist said he "ran for cover" and heard more shots.

A witness in a Toyota had a possible bullet strike to the car's passenger mirror.

Another witness in another Toyota was stopped behind a school bus when they heard shots and "ducked down." The Toyota was involved in a crash with another vehicle, and a bullet hole was found in the rear driver's side window.

A school bus with students on board had bullet damage as well. A 13-year-old who was on the bus at the time said he heard shots and "ducked down." The bus driver estimated 15-20 shots were fired and said another bus behind them might have video.

Surveillance from the other bus showed someone getting out of a gray car and pointing something at the Infiniti. The Infiniti then crashed, and the driver got out and ran with the gray car following.

In custody

A gray Honda, "roughly matching the description" of the vehicle the shooter(s) were in, was later found near 38th and Capitol. Prosecutors said it was registered to Brashear, and investigators learned it had been re-registered with new plates "for no apparent reason."

The last "hit" on the plate number, per the complaint, was in the area of the shooting at the time it happened.

Investigators spoke with Brashear. According to the complaint, he admitted to driving the Honda at the time of the shooting and crash. He identified two other people who were with him and said at least one of those people was armed.

The complaint states Brashear said people in the Infiniti had threatened one of his friends. He said he thought there was going to be a physical fight, and he "didn't know they were going to shoot." He said both of his passengers fired multiple shots. They then picked up a third person and drove to Richfield for more ammunition.

In regard to the changed license plates, the complaint states Brashear said he "didn't want the shooting to come back to him." He said he didn't find any casings when he had the car detailed, but investigators recovered two bullet casings from it.