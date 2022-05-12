Expand / Collapse search

Shooting near Milwaukee's Dineen Park, man injured: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and seriously injured near Dineen Park on the city's north side Wednesday afternoon, May 12.

Police said the 25-year-old victim was shot near Appleton and Keefe around 2 p.m. He went to the hospital for treatment.

What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.