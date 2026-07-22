The Brief Milwaukee police said a man was shot and killed near Appleton and Congress. The vicitm's family identified him as a father and owner of It'Za Xotic smoke shop. Police were going in and out of the business for hours during the investigation.



Milwaukee police said a 44-year-old was shot and killed near Appleton and Congress on Wednesday. The victim's family identified him as Keon Davis.

Father, business owner killed

What they're saying:

The family said Davis was a father and lived in Madison. They said he opened It'Za Xotic smoke shop at the shopping center near Appleton and Congress a little more than a year ago.

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FOX6 News at the shooting scene saw investigators going in and out of the smoke shop for hours, dusting for fingerprints and photographing the business.

Keon Davis

"I’m just lost for words because he didn’t deserve what happened to him," said Kemeelah Fair, Davis' sister. "We will see justice – we will seek justice."

"We’ll miss him always," said Mariah Fair, Davis' niece. "I’ll miss him laughing, trying my mom’s food, taking pictures, taking me to the mall."

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

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