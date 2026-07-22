Milwaukee shooting: Father, business owner killed, family says
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 44-year-old was shot and killed near Appleton and Congress on Wednesday. The victim's family identified him as Keon Davis.
Father, business owner killed
What they're saying:
The family said Davis was a father and lived in Madison. They said he opened It'Za Xotic smoke shop at the shopping center near Appleton and Congress a little more than a year ago.
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FOX6 News at the shooting scene saw investigators going in and out of the smoke shop for hours, dusting for fingerprints and photographing the business.
Keon Davis
"I’m just lost for words because he didn’t deserve what happened to him," said Kemeelah Fair, Davis' sister. "We will see justice – we will seek justice."
"We’ll miss him always," said Mariah Fair, Davis' niece. "I’ll miss him laughing, trying my mom’s food, taking pictures, taking me to the mall."
Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: FOX6 News was at the scene and spoke to the victim's family. Details about the shooting are from the Milwaukee Police Department.