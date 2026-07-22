Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded near 60th and Mill
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, July 22, left one person wounded.
60th and Mill
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 38-year-old was shot in the area of 60th and Mill around 1:30 a.m.
The victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Investigators are looking for whoever is responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.