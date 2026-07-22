Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded near 60th and Mill

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning, July 22. One person was wounded near 60th and Mill around 1:30 a.m. No arrests have been made.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, July 22, left one person wounded.

60th and Mill

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 38-year-old was shot in the area of 60th and Mill around 1:30 a.m.

The victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Investigators are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.