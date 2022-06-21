9th and Hayes shooting: Milwaukee man gets 3 years in prison

article

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to three years in prison for a 2021 shooting.

Brendan Griffin, 36, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety in April; initially, he was charged with first-degree reckless injury.

According to a criminal complaint, officers found a 24-year-old woman laying in the backyard of a home near 9th and Hayes on June 13, 2021. The woman's child told officers she was shot by Griffin.

The victim told investigators she and Griffin had gotten into an argument. Prosecutors say "Griffin did not like (the victim) questioning him" and punched her in the head as she was walking down some stairs.

Outside, the complaint states, Griffin put the child into a pool, pulled out a revolver and fired toward the victim – striking her twice.

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

Griffin told police the shooting was "just an accident," per the complaint. He said it was the victim who actually struck him before walking down the stairs. The complaint notes that the victim had swelling to her head.

Eventually, Griffin told investigators that he "must've blacked out," and that he shot at the ground, adding "with the recoil it must have caught (the victim) in the arm on the second shot." He said he then ran to the victim said "he was sorry."

Griffin was also sentenced to three years of extended supervision.