Milwaukee shooting, 79th and Ruby; teen shot

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  April 23, 2024 8:38pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Tuesday, April 23.

Police said the shooting happened near 79th and Ruby around 7:03 p.m. The teen victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.