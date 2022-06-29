79th and Nash shooting, Milwaukee man wounded: police

article

A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 79th and Nash on the city's north side Wednesday morning, June 29.

According to police, a suspect fired "several" shots during an argument – striking the 29-year-old victim – around 11:20 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



